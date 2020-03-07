From the bookshelf: Take a hike!

With a hint of spring-like weather in the air, we anticipate spending more time in the great outdoors as we look forward to breathing fresh air and feeling the warmth of the sun on our faces.

Lately, I’ve been anticipating going hiking in the upcoming spring months. Certainly, there are many beautiful parks in the state of Ohio, with many of these parks being in close proximity to Gallia County, home of one of the most famous hikers in history, Grandma Gatewood.

Bossard Library has many resources to help you on your hiking journey: Essential Backpacker: A Complete Guide to the Foot Traveler; On the Beaten Path: An Appalachian Pilgrimage; Backpacker’s Start Up: A Beginner’s Guide to Hiking and Backpacking; Walking on the Wild Side: Long Distance Hiking on the Appalachian Trail; 50 Hikes in Ohio: Hikes and Walks in the Buckeye State; Hiking Ohio: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Hikes; Hiking Through: One Man’s Journey to Peace and Freedom on the Appalachian Trail; The Appalachian Trail: Celebrating America’s Hiking Trail; Trail Magic: The Grandma Gatewood Story.

Forthcoming titles include:

Heartland Habitats: 265 Midwest Nature Walks; Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers’ Companion 2020.

For those not interested in hiking, but would rather enjoy riding a bike, the Library offers our Book-a-Bike program, whereby cardholders can use their card to borrow a bicycle (or a trike bike) for a period of three hours. With Spring just around the corner, hike on over to Bossard Library for essential books on hiking, biking, and all things outdoors.

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

