Search the Scriptures: Concerning the fatherless

As our nation grapples with the issue of abortion, Christians need to stand by the very clear message of the Scriptures: God hates hands that shed innocent blood (cf. Proverbs 6:16-18) and He counts the unborn as persons.

Concerning the latter assertion, we have the account of John the Baptist leaping in the womb in recognition of Jesus in the womb (cf. Luke 1:41-44), as well as God speaking of forming individuals in the womb (cf. Psalm 139:13; Isaiah 44:2, 24; Jeremiah 1:5). There is also the fact that, under the Law of Moses, God ordained that if a man injured a pregnant woman so that the child died, it was an offense punishable by death, thereby endowing the unborn with the full legal protection of His law (cf. Exodus 21:22-25).

One of the offenses of the Canaanites, whom God commanded the Israelites to drive out from their land, was the sin of offering their children up as sacrifices to the idol Molech. God was clear that He did not want the Israelites to do the same (cf. Leviticus 20:1-5). It requires no imagination to understand that God today remains staunchly against the murder of children. Indeed, Jesus had an obvious affection for children (cf. Matthew 19:14), and the disciples of Jesus, in developing the mind of Jesus, should naturally seek to develop the same love for children, regardless of the age or condition of that child.

Which brings us to the subject of the fatherless child.

Though God speaks of the unborn in His word, even more often does He speak concerning the care His people should have for the fatherless: those children who have lost one or both parents, or who have been abandoned in some way by their parents. The fatherless joins the widow and the foreigner as those individuals God especially warned His people against mistreating (cf. Exodus 22:22; Deuteronomy 24:17). But more than just not doing wrong by them, God actively wanted His people to take care of them.

He tells them, “When you reap your harvest in your field and forget a sheaf in the field, you shall not go back to get it. It shall be for the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow, that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands (Deuteronomy 24:19; ESV).” He proceeds to say the same concerning the olive harvest and the grape harvest (cf. Deuteronomy 24:20-21).

In so caring for those without the love of parents, the children of God are merely walking in the footsteps of their Father of whom we read, “Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation (Psalm 68:5; ESV).”

When James, in the New Testament writes, “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world (James 1:27; ESV),” he was letting Christians know that nothing had changed in God’s attitude toward the fatherless. Christians are to continue to care for those who have been abandoned by their parents. It does not matter what age a child who is fatherless is, whether new-born, toddlers, preteens, or teens… if they are in need of care and love, God expects His people to be actively providing it to the very best of their ability. This includes giving of our time, our money, and our attention. It may include teaching, feeding, even adoption, but regardless of the details, if we are not in some manner caring for the fatherless, we must ask ourselves if we are truly practicing the religion God wants us to be practicing.

It is good to be against individuals killing children, but God has never been satisfied with His people being defined solely by what they are against; He has always desired His people to be defined by the things they stand for. Jesus did not tell us that men would know we were His disciples by all the things we are against. Rather He commanded us to actively love others in imitation of Himself, saying, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another (John 13:35; ESV).”

Not killing children is really the lowest of the lowest bars one can set for a standard of morality. God wants His people to aim higher, and work to care for those children who have been born, especially those whose parents are either incapable of caring for them, or who have chosen not to care for them. And again, in so doing we are doing no more than God has done when He chose to care for us.

McAnulty

Jonathan McAnulty Search the Scriptures

Jonathan McAnulty is minister of Chapel Hill Church of Christ. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

