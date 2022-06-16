God’s Kids Korner: Jesus and the library card

Do you have a library card? If you don’t already have one, you should get one. One of the great things about a library card is that it is available to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old. It doesn’t matter if you are a boy or a girl. It doesn’t matter if your skin is red, brown, yellow, black, or white. It doesn’t matter where you were born or who your parents are. Everyone is welcome.

Another great thing about the library is that once you become a member, you are entitled to all the benefits and services that the library provides. You can check out books and videos — even music on a CD. You can go to the library and read magazines and newspapers. You can even use their computers.

Do you know how much it costs to join the library? Nothing! Membership is free! You know, that is what it is like to be a member of the family of God. The Bible tells us that when we trust in Jesus and are united with Him in baptism, we all become the children of God. It doesn’t matter who you are. When we become a part of the family of God, we are all brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.

The Bible also tells us that when you belong to the family through Christ Jesus, you are entitled to all the benefits of being a child of God. All the promises that God has made in His Word belong to you! That’s what it says in Galatians 3: 26-29. Isn’t that great?

Do you know how much it costs to become a part of the family of God? Nothing! It is a gift of God!

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we are thankful that we can become Your children through faith in Jesus Christ. We are thankful that it doesn’t matter who we are or where we come from. We are thankful that in Christ we all become one. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

