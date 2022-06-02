God’s Kids Korner: The real transformer

My grandsons have lots of transformer toys. They can change them from one thing into a crime fighter with the right turns and twists. Today, we are talking about another kind of transformer – one that can transform you whole life forever. Our Bible lesson today is from the book of Galatians, Chapter 1, Verses 11-24.

One day, a Pharisee named Saul was traveling to the city of Damascus to hunt for Christians, so that he could have them thrown into prison. On the way to Damascus, a bright light appeared, and Saul heard the voice of Jesus saying, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?”

Saul answered, “Who are you, Lord?”

Jesus replied, “I am Jesus whom you are persecuting. I have appeared to appoint you as my servant and to be a witness for Me.”

After that meeting with Jesus, Saul’s life was transformed. In fact, he even got a new name. From that day on, he became known as Paul, and instead of trying to destroy the Church, he went from town to town preaching and teaching in the name of Jesus.

The people were amazed at the change that took place in Paul’s life. Wherever he went, people said of him, “The man who once persecuted us is now preaching the faith he once tried to destroy.” In fact, Paul became one of the most famous apostles of all time. He may have written as many as 14 out of the 27 books of the New Testament in the Bible. Jesus changed his whole life that day.

That is what the transforming power of Jesus can do. Wouldn’t you like to let Jesus change your life? He can do that for you just like He did for Paul. All you must do is accept Him as your Savior and ask Him to forgive you when you do wrong. He will help you to be a good and kind person who shows His love to those around you.

Let’s say a prayer. Father, thank You for being the real transformer of lives. You changed Paul completely, and we know you can do that for us too. Please come into our lives and transform us into Your children. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/06/web1_Moody-Ann.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.