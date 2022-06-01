From the Bookshelf: Bossard Library announces 2022 Summer Reading Program

GALLIPOLIS — Ahoy mateys! Bossard Library is pleased to announce its 2022 Summer Reading Program themed “Oceans of Possibilities.” Beginning June 6, children and youth from ages birth through eighteen will have the opportunity to register at the library for this year’s reading program. Participants, ages 3 and older, will receive an aquatic “Create-a-Critter” kit upon registration, while children under the age of 3 will receive their very own board book, while supplies last.

Children and youth are encouraged to read (or be read to) throughout the summer months. Program participants who are elementary school-age and older will receive “brag tags” for achieving various reading levels. Books and audiobooks must be borrowed from Bossard Library to count toward the participants’ attainment of these reading levels. Digital materials borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla also qualify under the program guidelines.

The library encourages children and families to participate in the many enriching library programs scheduled during the summer months. Little sailors ages birth to 3 are welcome to join Miss Kim on Wednesdays for Pat-a-Cake Lapsit, while children ages 3-6 are encouraged to attend weekly story time. The library also offers fun-filled programs for tweens and teens. Further details are provided on the library’s programming calendar and in the Bossard Beacon newsletter, available at the library.

Several special library events, supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, will be offered to families in June. Tricky Max will present his Oceans of Funny Magic Show on Monday, June 13 at 2 p.m. The library will welcome a visit from the Columbus Zoo at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “The Little Mermaid” at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29. These events are free and open to the public, with all ages welcome.

For more information about the library’s Summer Reading Program or other programs and services, please call the library at 740-446-7323 or visit bossardlibrary.org.

By Debbie Saunders From the Bookshelf

Debbie Saunders, MLIS, is library director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

