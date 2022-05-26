God’s Kids Korner: Faith is the key

Do any of you have your own keys? You may have a key to your piggy bank or even a house key. Some of us use keys every day, but today we are going to talk about a key that you may never have even thought about. It is a key called FAITH. Now faith isn’t a key that is made of metal like those keys on a key ring, but it may be the most important key because it is the key that unlocks the power of God. Our Bible lesson today is from Luke 7: 1-10 and tells us about a man who used his faith to heal someone that he cared for very much.

One day Jesus was in a town called Capernaum. There was a Roman army officer, a centurion, who had a servant who was very sick and about to die. The centurion heard about Jesus and sent some men to ask Jesus to come and heal his servant. The men came to Jesus and pleaded with Him to heal the centurion’s servant, so Jesus went with them.

Before Jesus even arrived at the house, the officer sent some men to say to Him, “Don’t bother to come to my house because I am not worthy of such an honor. Just say the word, and I know that my servant will be healed.”

When Jesus heard this, He was amazed. He turned to the crowd of people that was following Him and said, “I haven’t seen faith like this in all of Israel!” The officer’s friends turned and went back to the centurion’s house. When they arrived, they found the servant completely healed.

Just like the faith of the centurion in this story, our faith can unlock the power of God in our lives. We must believe in God’s promises and then act upon them because they are true. As I told you many times, God only wants what is best for us and through our faith, He can help us be the best we can possibly be.

Let’s say a prayer together. Heavenly Father, help us to remember that no matter what obstacles we may face, our faith in You is the key that unlocks Your mighty power. Help us have the faith we need to follow You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

