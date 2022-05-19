Christ defangs the bite of prejudice

The major biting shortcoming of co-existence among the people of varying ethnic, racial, social, and religious characteristics has to do with prejudice. One’s prejudicial attitudes toward others account for multitudinous hurts and inequities. Prejudice that is manifested on any basis indicates overt arrogance. This leads to a self-perspective that one can be judge and may judge. Consequently, it inflicts judgmental perspectives on the qualitative assets of others.

It is the people of the Christian church who should proactively defang the bite of prejudice. Accurate Christian influence countermands the practice of prejudice. Point specifically, accurate Christian influence is not based on civil law, nor on political correctness. Rather, Christians should be able to say with influential integrity, “I am not prejudiced nor will I practice prejudice because of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The teachings of Jesus Christ — as manifested supremely in the Word of God — reveals the highest of moral and spiritual ideals when it comes to proper treatment of people in a non-prejudicial manner. Prejudice is effectively defanged when we acknowledge the Godly expectations of Jesus Christ, which includes the following Scriptural advisement.

The first Scriptural advisement: the people of the Church are taught that all people “are the offspring of God.” What does that mean? Inherent in the answer to the question is that all of humanity is the special creation of God. Furthermore, the Scripture also teaches that God decided to create all of humanity in His image. “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness,” God said. If we do not accept that and practice that, it reveals a certain and unfortunate bitterness toward God. It is a bitter resentment because God’s revealed will is affirmed in diversity. Generally, man is rebellious about it.

The second Scriptural advisement: the people of the Church are taught that God “has made of one blood all nations of men.” This specifies one principle, and it goes on to suggest strongly the reasonableness of another. Prejudice is defanged when we understand and accept that each human being has a common origin beyond the concept of being God’s offspring. The races of people and nations of people all originate from the plans and purposes of God as they are manifested in the creation of Adam and Eve and their procreation. Since we all come from the same blood, the plans and purposes of God in them produce a commonality which should guard us from disparaging others.

Furthermore, the “one blood” reference suggests a reasonable understanding to acknowledge as well. The prime commonality among the people of all races and nations is that, according to His revealed will and His divine design, “the life of the flesh is in the blood,” and the blood of all flesh runs red. When specific blood types are matched with other blood types, the blood of a red man works uniquely with the blood of a black man. The blood of a yellow man works uniquely with the blood of a white man. How can we feel prejudice toward another if we understand and acknowledge this truth?

The third Scriptural advisement: the greatest principle of all has to do with the Cross of Jesus Christ. He died for all. Therefore, His death was anti-prejudicial. This point is further intensified as the Lord affirmed that “whosoever believes in me shall not perish but have eternal life.” It clearly follows that if the Cross was ever to be Christ-like, prejudice must be a non-factor. And, it surely follows that if one is to be a Christian, prejudice must equally be a non-factor. The Cross of Christ effectively defanged death, hell, and the grave for the sake of all. Thank God!

Let us get this prejudice matter straight. All that has to be done is to just practice the principles of Christ.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

