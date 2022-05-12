Bossard Library to offer beginning acoustic guitar course

GALLIPOLIS — In April, I had the opportunity to travel to Charlotte, N.C., to see Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter-guitarist John Mayer in concert. Having been a fan of Mayer for quite some time, I have always found it interesting that he was inspired to learn to play the guitar at the age of 13 after watching the scene from the classic movie Back to the Future, during which Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly performs “Johnny B. Goode.”

Have you ever aspired to learn to play the six string? Perhaps your child has been asking to take guitar lessons. Bossard Library is pleased to provide aspiring musicians ages twelve and older with the opportunity to learn to play the guitar through our new Beginning Acoustic Guitar Course.

The initial twelve-week course will begin on May 16, with one-hour classes to be held on Monday evenings at the library. Participants must be committed to attending each of the twelve class sessions, as each session will build upon the previous session. The course instructor will be local musician Niles Elliott, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, the renowned music college also attended back in the day by an aspiring artist named John Mayer.

In order to participate in the guitar course, participants will be required to borrow an acoustic guitar kit from the library for the duration of the class. To borrow the guitar kit, the library patron must be 18 years of age or older and have a Bossard Library card in good standing. An eligible parent/guardian may borrow the guitar kit on behalf on his/her minor child participating in the class.

When class registration reaches its capacity of 10 students, those still interested in participating will be placed on a waiting list so they may be contacted when an another twelve-week guitar course is offered. Those interested in enrolling should contact Bossard Library at 740-446-7323 (ext. 229) or by emailing [email protected]

Perhaps your schedule does not allow you to commit to a twelve-week guitar course. If this is the case, I encourage you to use your library card to take advantage of the library’s free online guitar course, offered through Gale Courses for Public Libraries. To access this course, visit the library’s website at bossardlibrary.org. From the website, you will go to the “Find Information” tab, then click “Research,” and then scroll down the page to find Gale Courses. After clicking on the “Use this Resource” tab, you will search for “Introduction to Guitar” in the course search box. You will then enroll in the course and be on your way to learning a new skill that may be passed down to future generations.

The library also offers a wide selection of books on the subject of guitar, as well as an extensive music collection for your perusal. Library patrons also have the opportunity to download music of all genres to their devices through the library’s Hoopla service.

For more information about the library’s new Beginning Acoustic Guitar Course or other programs and services provided by Bossard Library, call the library at 740-446-7323 or visit the website at bossardlibrary.org.

From the Bookshelf: Bossard Library to offer beginning acoustic guitar course

Debbie Saunders, MLIS, is library director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

