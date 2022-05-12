Holzer to host free skin cancer screening

JACKSON — The month of May is recognized as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Skin cancer is the most common cancer among people in the United States, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. However, it is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Through sharing facts, lives can be saved.

To further educate our communities on how to take care of skin, free skin screenings will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Holzer Clinic Jackson. Holzer Family Medicine residents will be offering these free head-to-toe skin screenings to all area residents. Targeted exams will also be provided for specific concerns. Appointments are preferred and no referral is needed. To make an appointment or for questions, please call Jackson Family Practice at (740) 395-8642.

Anyone can get skin cancer, but there are certain things that may put an individual at a higher risk according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

– Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays;

– A lighter, natural skin color that burns, freckles, or reddens easily;

– Blue or green eyes;

– Blonde or red hair;

– A family history of skin cancer;

– A personal history of skin cancer;

– Older age.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is thought to be the major risk factor for most skin cancers. Sunlight is the main source of UV radiation, which can damage the genes in your skin cells. Tanning lamps and booths are also sources of UV radiation. People with excessive exposure to UV radiation from these sources are at greater risk for skin cancer.

It’s not possible to avoid sunlight completely. However, you can take precautions when participating in outdoor activities to lower your risk of developing skin cancer. Listed below are some tips from the Skin Cancer Foundation:

– Seek the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

– Avoid tanning and UV tanning booths;

– Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day;

– Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses;

– Keep newborns out of the sun;

– Examine your skin from head-to-toe every month;

– See your physician every year for a professional skin exam.

For more information on skin cancer risks and preventive measures, visit www.cancer.org. For any additional questions on the free screening or Holzer services, call 1-855-4-HOLZER or visit www.holzer.org.

Submitted by Holzer Health Systems.