God’s Kids Korner: Happy Mother’s Day

I am sure that all of you know that it is Mother’s Day this coming Sunday. You will probably give your mother a card or a present. Someplace on the card it usually says, “Mom, I love you!” Do you think your mother likes to hear you tell her that you love her? Of course, she does! But do you know what your mother would like even more? She would like for you to show her that you love her.

What are some ways you can show your mother that you love her? Well, you might help out around the house. You could clean your room or empty the trash. You could show her that you love her by obeying her when she tells you to do something. You can show her you love her by getting along with your brothers and sisters. It is easy to tell your mom that you love her, but if you really love her, your actions will show it!

Do you think that God likes to hear us tell Him that we love Him? I know He does. But He likes it even better when our actions show Him that we love Him. How do we do that? The Bible tells us in 1 John 4: 9-11 that, “God showed His love for us by sending His one and only Son so that we might live through Him.” It goes on to say that, “since God loved us so much, we ought to love one another.” One of the best ways to show our love for God is to love one another. Yes, God likes to hear us say, “I love you,” but He would rather SEE us say, “I love you.”

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, let’s tell Mom that we love her, but more important, let’s remember to show her that we love her. And as we worship this Sunday, let’s tell God we love Him, but more important, let’s remember to show Him we love Him by loving one another.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Lord, thank You for our moms this Mother’s Day. They love us unconditionally and only want what is best for us. You are the same. You love us unconditionally and only want what is best for us too. We want to worship You this day and always by saying, “I love You too.” Help us every day to show You that we really love You by our actions, as well. May You bless all mothers this day and always. Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/05/web1_Moody-Ann.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

