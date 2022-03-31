God’s Kids Korner: The lost son… ‘Lent 5, Year C’

You know by now that Jesus told the people He was teaching stories to help them understand what He was saying. He spoke about things in their everyday lives that they would know about and relate to. This is one of those stories found in Luke Chapter 15, Verses 3-7. Since many of the people back then had sheep, the people knew what Jesus was saying and understood the point He was trying to make with them.

Jesus said. There was a shepherd who had 100 sheep that he took care of and loved very much. One day, he was counting them and realized there were only 99 sheep – one was missing. Oh no, thought the shepherd; what can I do. He decided he needed to leave the 99 and go look for the one that was lost. He couldn’t let anything happen to that sheep. He searched everywhere and finally found the sheep. He was so happy that he put the sheep on his shoulders and carried it back to the herd. In fact, the shepherd was so glad that he had his lost sheep back, he called his friends and invited them to a party just to celebrate.

What do you suppose the lesson was here? Jesus was saying that heaven is just like the shepherd who celebrated finding his lost sheep. When someone gives their heart to Jesus, heaven celebrates with joy. It is a wonderful time for everyone in heaven to rejoice at a new Christian. The others who are already Christians are already saved, but the new Christian has completely changed his/her life for the better. What a wonderful thing to celebrate!

Remember to pray for those who are like the lost sheep and do not know the Lord yet. Then when someone is saved, rejoice, and thank God for their new way of believing and living. Always pray for the lost to be found.

Let’s pray. Jesus, please help all those people who do not know You yet to become Christians and be Your children. May we all rejoice when someone finds You because their life is changed forever. Please help us to be good shepherds too and help find and save the lost. In Your name we would pray these things. Amen.

‘Lent 5, Year C’

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

