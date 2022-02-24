God’s Kids Korner: It’s just the beginning

Have you ever had a day that was so wonderful that you wanted it to last forever? I am sure you probably have. Maybe you were at an amusement park or at your birthday party and were having so much fun, you didn’t want it to ever end. Did you know that Jesus’ disciples had days like that too? Our Bible lesson today from Luke 9: 28-36 is about one of those days. It’s called the Transfiguration of Jesus because His appearance changed so drastically in the story.

One day, Jesus took Peter, James, and John with Him up onto a mountain to pray. As Jesus was praying, something very strange happened. The Bible says that the appearance of Jesus’ face began to change and that His clothing became as bright as a flash of lightning. Then, Moses and Elijah appeared with Jesus. When Peter saw this, he was so excited that he told Jesus that he thought that they should just stay up there on the mountain and build three tabernacles — one for Jesus, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.

Peter didn’t understand that this wonderful experience on the mountain was not a stopping place — it was a starting place. It was a starting place for God’s greatest gift — the gift of salvation. Later, following what happened on the mountain, Jesus died on the cross, was buried, and rose from the grave so that you and I could have eternal life in heaven.

God sends a lot of happy days into our lives. The day that we accept Jesus as our Savior is, without a doubt, the happiest day of our life, but it isn’t a stopping place either; it is a starting point for a journey that leads to eternal life in heaven with Him – a life of being loved and accepted and forgiven by Him and a life of loving and serving Him back. Isn’t that a wonderful idea that each day can be so wonderful because of having Christ in our lives!

Let’s say a prayer to thank Him for doing that for us. Dear Father, we thank You for all o the happy days that You send our way, but most of all, we thank You for the happiest day — the day we met Jesus and invited Him into our heart. That is the beginning of an awesome life in You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

