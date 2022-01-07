With the first major snowfall of the winter months behind us, we are reminded not only of the beauty of a wondrous snowfall but also the frigid temperatures that accompany this snow. The staff of Bossard Library encourages you to participate in the Library’s annual Adult Winter Reading Program, with this year’s theme, “Curl Up with a Good Book.”

Participating adults who read a total of 10 books will receive their choice of a canvas tote or six-can cooler, each featuring the Bossard Library logo, while supplies last. For each book read up to 25, participants will earn a ticket for a chance to win one of six themed baskets containing items worth $85.00 or more. Participants can use their earned tickets to enter in a drawing for the themed basket they hope to win. Basket themes include Chocolate Makes Everything Better; Game On; Puzzle it Out; Adventure Awaits; Pleasures of Reading; and Next Christmas. Registration begins January 10, with the program ending on April 10. Patrons are encouraged to visit the Library the week of January 11 to register and view the grand prize baskets. Prize drawings will be held April 11.

In addition to books and audiobooks borrowed from Bossard Library, eBooks and audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla digital are eligible under the guidelines of the program.

The library is pleased to offer the latest bestsellers, classics, paperbacks, books on current events, as well as thousands of other books for your reading pleasure. If a book you wish to read is not in the library collection, you may request that the library purchase that title or borrow the item from another library on your behalf. It is the goal of the Library to place books in the hands of readers, so we encourage you to suggest titles of interest to you.

For more information on the library and its programs and services, please call the library at 740-446-7323. Inquiries regarding the Adult Winter Reading Program may be directed to Lynn Pauley at extension 229.

The coming weeks may bring more snow and even colder temperatures. Be sure to visit the Library to stock up on all your favorite reading selections as you “curl up with a good book” this winter.

Bossard Library announces ‘22 Adult Winter Reading Program

By Debbie Saunders From the Bookshelf

Debbie Saunders, MLIS, is library director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

