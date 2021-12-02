God’s Kids Korner: Jesus will come again

Christmas is coming soon. It is easy to tell. We see the signs all around us. What are the signs? We see Christmas decorations in the stores and on houses, we hear Christmas songs on the radio, we see ads on television and in the newspapers. What if we didn’t have all of these things to remind us that Christmas is coming? How would we know? I guess we would just have to look at the calendar.

Two thousand years ago, there was no television or radio. There were no newspaper ads announcing that a child would be born, and that He would be the Savior of the world. When Jesus was born, very few people even knew about it, but it was an event which God had promised and which had been foretold by prophets many years before. Many people had been looking forward to the coming of the Messiah. They just didn’t know exactly when He was coming.

We are now in a very special season for the church called Advent. Do you know what Advent means? The dictionary says that advent is “the coming of something very important.” What is it? Is it Christmas? Yes, we are looking forward to celebrating Jesus’ birth and all the other fun things that happen this time of year, but we are also looking forward to the coming of another very important event – the return of Jesus!

Jesus promised to come again. You won’t hear much about it on the television or radio. You won’t read much about it in the newspapers, but He promised He would return, and we believe it! We look forward to it just as people two thousand years ago looked forward the coming Messiah. We don’t know exactly when He will come; it isn’t marked on the calendar, but we are watching and waiting.

As we look prepare to celebrate the birthday of our Savior in a few weeks, let’s also remember that He will come again. Advent is a time when we anticipate, prepare, and think not only about Jesus’ birth but also His return to earth someday. Enjoy the season of Advent! Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we thank You for this special time of year and what it means to us. We thank You for keeping Your promise to send a Savior — and we thank You for the promise that He will come again. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

