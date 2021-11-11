God’s Kids Korner: His day is coming

Everyone has and uses calendars all the time, so we know the month and date. I bet you even have some special dates marked on your family’s calendar, as well. Is your birthday circled and other’s family members’ birthdays circled? How about special holidays like Easter and Christmas? We mark those dates, so we won’t forget them and can get ready ahead of time.

In Mark 13: 26-27, 32 of the Bible, Jesus told His followers that a very important day was coming too. He told them that a day was coming when people would see Him coming in the clouds with power and glory. He told them that on that day He would send His angels to gather His people and take them home to heaven to be with Him for always.

That is an important day, isn’t it? We’d like to know when it will be, so we can get ready for it. But Jesus didn’t tell His followers or us that part. In fact, He said, “No one knows the day or hour when I will return. Only My Father knows. That is why you must be ready. I will come at a time when you least expect it.” Wow, if we don’t know when He is coming, how will we ever be ready? The answer is by doing the things that Jesus would want us to be doing – loving one another, caring for the sick, feeding the hungry, and helping the poor. If we are busy doing those things, we will be ready when He comes.

One more thing I would like to tell you before we pray. You do not EVER have to be afraid or worry about that day. It will not be scary, but the happiest day you can imagine. Our Savior would never do anything to make us fearful. He loves us too much!

Let’s say a prayer then. Dear Father in heaven, even though we don’t know the day or hour when Jesus will return, let us live in such a way that we will be ready when He does come. Thank you for reassuring us that it will be a glorious and happy day – one that we never have to worry or be afraid about happening. In Your precious name, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

