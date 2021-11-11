The solution to problems is Jesus Christ

This is a critical principle to which as a minister of the Gospel I am a staunch proponent. Jesus Christ is able to settle the problems we have. But, the people of the church all too often live their lives like it is not true. From where I stand, church people keep allowing themselves to be pushed around by problems. Just consider the numbers of depressed and defeated people that can be seen in the church.

No doubt about it — many problems assail us. Personal problems pester us. Emotional problems nag us. Spiritual problems dealing with sin or with what the will of God is confront us. Experiential problems involving the likes of family or financial difficulties bear on us.

But, consider this, too — if Jesus Christ is powerful enough to defeat the forces of the devil by His death on the Cross and Resurrection from the dead, it is reasonable to conclude He is capable of negating, solving, or defeating every problem we have, whether it is personal, spiritual, or experiential. This is true for two resplendent reasons.

First, Jesus Christ is the solution to every problem we have because of His prevailing principles. He gives us sure-fire instructions and unique truths in the Bible to follow. For instance, for a sampling of His principles, hold onto the fact that the Lord does not give us “the spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.” It is the Lord who puts His people in the position to master problems, and then backs us personally by reminding us that “greater is He that is within you than he that is in the world.” There are definitely problem-solving possibilities found in these principles.

Second, Jesus Christ is the solution to every problem because He is counselor supreme when it comes to proven principles. Without a doubt the practical place to begin is the counsel to “let the peace of God rule in your hearts.” “Rule” means to “act as president.” What do the onset of problems instigate? Worry, most definitely. Frustration is a possibility. Knee-jerk reactions is a list header.

However, the peace of God, which passes understanding, “will keep our hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” The peace of God effectively sedates our responses to problems. Because of the peace of God controlling our feelings, we more reasonably react with restraint rather than becoming embroiled in them.

The Lord also counsels us to “let the Word of God dwell in you richly.” There is undeniable wisdom in knowing how to deal with problems by allowing the Word of God to influence your responses. Be aware where good verses of Scripture are located in your Bible. Memorize verses to have in mind. The more you know the Word, the more it richly dwells in you.

Another spiritual practice to underscore is to “be filled with the Spirit.” A corollary is to “walk in the Spirit,” and to be “led by the Spirit.” What do these mean? Taken together they at least mean that the Holy Spirit of the Lord provides encouragement, guidance, understanding, and strength to deal with the peskiest situations from our inside out.

One more, and this comes from personal observation in association with examples in the Word. It is to give God time to work things out. Such may involve chilling out. It may involve being patient. It may require an active attitude to leave things in God’s hands. In either case, God will work things out in His way according to His will in His time.

If you do not strive to believe and practice that Jesus Christ is the solution to every problem, you will never find lasting solutions. The important thing is to commit all that we have and all that we are to the Lord. Listen to His great promise, “Come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

