God’s Kids Korner: Lest we forget

Next week, Thursday, the 11th, we celebrate Veteran’s Day. Sometimes called Armistice Day, it is celebrated in many countries around the world other than just the United States. It is the day when we honor the men and women who have served in the military. We also honor those who have died or been injured for the cause of freedom. It is a time for us to say thank you for the sacrifices they have made on our behalf. It is also a time to think about the freedoms we enjoy because these men and women were willing to serve. It is a time to think about love – the love they showed for their country and their fellow man.

Some communities have parades and fly flags or wear poppies. A poppy is a red flower which is worn to show others that you are remembering those who died for their country. The poppy was chosen because it reminds us of a place called Flanders Fields where many soldiers from World War I are buried. The poppies grow there between the crosses that mark their graves.

Veteran’s Day is a holiday we should all take seriously, but it is not a time to be sad. It is a happy occasion when we thank these people for their service and remember just how important our freedoms are here in America. Even though many brave soldiers died in battle, we know those who put their trust in God are with Him. That is a promise from God’s Word. Job 19: 26 says, “Even though my flesh may be destroyed, yet from this body, I will see God. I will see Him for myself.”

And you know that promise is just not only for soldiers. It is for you and me, as well. It is for all who put their faith and trust in God. Jesus said, “Those who are considered worthy of taking part in the resurrection are like the angels. They can no longer die. They are God’s children.” (Luke 20: 35-36)

Every one of us are God’s children, and we will one day see Him. Won’t that be a wonderful day for us all? Remember to thank all our veterans and say a prayer for them and our country this week.

Let’s say a prayer together now. Dear Father, thank You for the men and women who served in our military to protect and preserve our freedom. We honor them now. We also celebrate Your resurrection. Because of it, we all know that since we have placed our faith in You, we will live again and see You forever. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

