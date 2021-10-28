Cross Words: Seasons change, but Christ remains

Fall is my favorite season of the year. I love the crisp breeze, the sound of crunching leaves, and the smell of woodsmoke. But it won’t be long before this season passes, and winter’s cold, dreary days appear again.

Seasons are a result of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. And each season is characterized by changes in weather. In a similar way, life comes in seasons. The Bible says, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven” (Ecc. 3:1 ESV).

What are some seasons of life?

The apostle Paul refers to seasons of abundance and need. He writes, “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Phil. 4:11-12 ESV).

There are seasons of full bank accounts and empty wallets. There are seasons of delicious meals and microwavable chicken nuggets. But no matter the season, Paul is certain, “I can do all things through him [Christ] who strengthens me” (v. 13 ESV).

When Christ is our focus, we find contentment in any and every season. Why? Because even though seasons change, Christ remains the same (see Heb. 13:8; James 1:17).

Spurgeon writes, “The seasons change and you change, but the Lord abides evermore the same, and the streams of His love are as deep, as broad and as full as ever.”

My life has changed quite a bit in the past year. Last November, I became a husband. Two weeks ago, I became a dad. And it’s amazing. It really is. But this new season has brought with it new priorities and challenges. In the coming days, I’ll be working more hours and continuing to take classes as a full-time student. And I need to give my attention to those roles and responsibilities. So, I’ll no longer be contributing weekly columns to the newspaper.

But make no mistake about it, this is not an end to my ministry. It’s a new season. I’m still preaching God’s Word. And I plan to continue writing occasional articles throughout the year on my website isaiahpauley.com.

Despite the changes of this season, I’m clinging to Christ. I’m trusting in His plan for me and my family. And I’m rejoicing in the beauty of what this season has to offer.

I wrote my first column in March of 2017. I was a junior in high school. By God’s grace, I’ve written over 200 columns since then. And God has used those columns to open numerous doors for me to grow as a pastor. Several local churches have even contacted me to preach after reading my columns.

So, thank you to the newspaper for letting a teenager write weekly columns. And to all of those who have followed my writings for the past four and a half years, I hope you’ll keep an eye on my website for any future articles.

Seasons change, but Christ remains. My prayer is that God continues to give me the passion I had in my teenage years to share the Gospel. And I pray He continues to give me opportunities to share it. Because this message is unchanging. It never fails. And it lasts forever. So, allow me to end with 1 Peter 1:24-25:

“‘All flesh is like grass and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flower falls, but the word of the Lord remains forever.’ And this word is the good news that was preached to you” (ESV).

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing thanks Isaiah Pauley for his many faithful submissions and wishes him, his young family and his ministry, well, during this new season in life.)

By Isaiah Pauley Cross Words

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

