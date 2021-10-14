God’s Kids Korner: God’s winner (Mark 10: 35-45)

As you probably know, whenever there is a contest, the person who finishes in first place is usually awarded some sort of a prize like a blue ribbon, gold medal, or trophy. It gives you a good feeling to be a winner, doesn’t it? After all, you have worked hard, and it is nice to hear the applause of others when you are awarded the prize. When someone sees that you have a blue ribbon, a gold medal, or a trophy, they know that you have done something very special.

James and John were two brothers who were disciples of Jesus. They thought that they were deserving of special recognition in the Kingdom of God. Now they knew that Jesus didn’t hand out blue ribbons, gold medals, or trophies, so they decided between themselves just what special honor they deserved. They went to speak to Jesus privately. “Teacher,” they said, “we want to ask a favor of you.”

“What do you want?” Jesus asked.

They replied, “Let one of us sit at your right side and the other at your left side in glory.”

“You don’t know what you are asking,” Jesus said to them. “Are you willing to suffer as I am going to suffer?”

“Oh yes,” they replied, “we are able.”

“You may be able to suffer as I will suffer. But I have no right to say who will sit on my right or my left. God has prepared those places for the ones He has chosen.”

No doubt James and John were disappointed by Jesus’ answer, and when the other ten disciples heard what James and John had asked, they were furious. After all, they were as deserving of this honor as James and John. Jesus heard their fussing and called all of them together. “You’ve seen how rulers in this world throw their weight around,” He said, “and when someone gets a little power it quickly goes to their head. It’s not going to be that way with you. Whoever wants to be a leader among you must become a servant. Whoever wants to be first among you must be the servant of all.”

So you see, the Kingdom of God isn’t about recognition, praise, and a seat of honor. It is about service to others. To see what that means, all you have to do is look at the life that Jesus lived. He came not to be served, but to serve, and He gave His life so that we could have eternal life. That is the greatest prize anyone could have.

Let’s say a prayer together. Heavenly Father, may we live a life of service to others. Let us remember to always try to help people and be kind just like Jesus. Then we will win the heavenly prize, and that is the best prize ever. In Your holy name, we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

