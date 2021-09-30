God’s Kids Korner: You are precious! (Mark 10: 13-14 )

One day Jesus was teaching and people were bringing little children to Jesus for Him to touch and bless them. The disciples criticized the parents and told them to quit bringing their children to Jesus; He was busy teaching and shouldn’t be bothered with children. When Jesus heard what His disciples were saying, He was very upset. “Let the children come to me and don’t stop them!” Jesus said. “The Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children. Anyone who doesn’t come like a little child will never enter.” Then Jesus took the children in His arms and blessed them.

Jesus loved children just like you so much that He scolded His own disciples for shooing them away. You need to know that makes each one of you precious to Jesus in a special way. Jesus knew that children like you accept Him purely and honestly with sincere faith that sometimes we as adults don’t have. Sometimes grownups get so busy with life that they start questioning and doubting Jesus’ promises, but not children. They accept Him with sincere love and trust in Him.

As you go through the weeks to come, don’t ever forget how important you are to Jesus and how much He loves you. Then as you grow older, remember Jesus’ love and promises to you for the rest of your life. Jesus says we all need to keep that childish faith just like you have now.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Jesus, thank You for loving and blessing us all our lives just like You did that day so long ago with the children. We know that as children, we hold a special place in Your heart. We promise to love You and have faith in Your promises just like those children did back then for the rest of our lives. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

