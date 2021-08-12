God’s Kids Korner: Put on God’s armor

One Sunday morning, Nolan and Natalie went to Sunday School as they usually did. When they got there, they noticed their teacher, Mrs. Rollins, has a rather large bag filled with all sorts of things. They wondered what she was planning, and the children soon found out.

Mrs. Rollins said she had been reading Ephesians, chapter 6, verses 10-20 that week in her Bible, and it had given her an idea for a lesson that the children needed to hear. She told the class that she was going to teach them about armor – not the sort of armor that soldiers wear, but God’s armor.

She looked in her bag, and first she pulled out a long belt. “This is God’s belt of truth,” she told them. “It will help you remember that Jesus always told the truth, so you should always tell the truth too.” Then she got out a pair of old, brown shoes. She said, “These are your shoes of readiness, so you are always ready to share the Good News of Jesus Christ to anyone, anywhere.” Next, Mrs. Rollins reached in the bag and pulled out a worn vest. “This is your breastplate of righteousness. It will protect your heart, so you don’t forget that Jesus is always with you.” The next objects were a play shield and sword. “The shield is your shield of faith that will protect you from all your enemies because Jesus is our Savior. The sword is the sword of the spirit, and it will give you knowledge and remind you to read the Bible,” she said. And the last thing Mrs. Rollins took out of the bag was a blue bicycle helmet. “This is your helmet of salvation that protects your mind, so you can always know that Jesus saved you from your sins.”

Nolan, Natalie, and all the children understood Mrs. Rollins’s bag now. But then she said, “Children, there is one more thing that I need to give you to complete your suit of God’s armor.” She handed each child a small, smooth stone. “This is your prayer stone. You can keep it in your pocket to forever remind you to pray to your Heavenly Father. Whenever you need help, use your armor and prayer to overcome temptation, fear, or anxiety.”

Nolan, Natalie, and the rest of the class left that morning feeling brave and happy. They knew God had given them all they needed to live a good Christian life by remembering to wear “God’s armor.”

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Heavenly Father, thank You so much for giving us Your armor to keep us happy and safe. You have given us everything that we would ever need to be a good Christian. Let us remember to put on our armor every day, so we are ready and willing to do what we need to do. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.