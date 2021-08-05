God’s Kids Korner: The Woman at the well and Gatorade

I know a lot of you play sports in the summer. You need to drink to stay hydrated, so many of you have sports drinks to help you cool off. You might even drink one called Gatorade, a sports drink named after the Miami Gators Football team because it was first made to help them stay hydrated when playing football games in Florida where it gets very hot. Tell me though, even after you drink water, Gatorade, or another brand of sports drink, do you NEVER get thirsty again? Of course not! In a little while, you get thirsty and need another drink of something. Let me tell you about one of Jesus’ teachings in the Bible where He talks about never getting thirsty again because of what He calls “living water.”

One day Jesus was walking through a town in Samaria. He was hot and tired, so He sat down beside a well to rest. A woman came to the well to get some water, and Jesus asked her if she would give Him a drink. The woman was surprised that Jesus spoke to her because Jews would not usually speak to Samaritans. She said to Him, “Why do You ask me for a drink since You are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan?”

Jesus answered and said, “If you knew who was asking you for a drink, you would ask Him for a drink, and He would give you living water.”

The woman replied, “You don’t even have anything to get water in, so how can You give me living water?”

Then Jesus said, “Whoever drinks the water from this well will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst again.”

Wow, water that would satisfy your thirst so that you would never be thirsty again! Jesus wasn’t talking about our thirst for regular water or even Gatorade; He was talking about our thirst for God. The Bible teaches us that we have a thirst (longing) in our heart for the living God — and that is a thirst that only Jesus can satisfy. So when we have Jesus in our heart, He satisfies our need for God with living water in our hearts, and we will never thirst again because Jesus is life! He fills the emptiness and longing we each have for love and forgiveness as our Lord and Savior.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Lord, thank You for being our living water, so we may never feel unloved or unforgiven. May we always remember to come to You and drink of Your living water, so we can worship and serve You as we grow into adults. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/08/web1_Moody-Ann.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.