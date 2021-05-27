Cross Words: Let’s wait on God

Seasons of waiting can be difficult. It’s hard to rest in uncertainty. But if we learn to rest in God rather than our changing circumstances, we can be certain of His faithfulness.

The psalmist writes, “For God alone my soul waits in silence; from him comes my salvation. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken” (Ps. 62:1-2 ESV).

What are you waiting for? Maybe it’s a relationship. Maybe it’s a job offer. Maybe it’s an answer to a question lingering in the back of your mind. But whatever it might be, the psalmist reminds us to rest in God rather than our circumstances.

But what does that look like?

God knows what is best for us. His plan for us is better than our own plans. We often wait for “X” or “Y” to happen. But what if we learn to wait on God instead?

It’s natural to wait for certain things to happen. And it’s important for us to realize that a call to trust in God is not a call to sit back and do nothing. We should make ourselves available to God, taking the next step He calls us to take. But I’m learning to wait for God rather than particular circumstances to change. Why? Because God is sovereign, He knows what is best, and I can rest assured in His faithfulness.

The same can’t be said for “X” or “Y” because those things are uncertain. They might never come. But if I wait for God rather than those circumstances, I can trust in the certainty of God’s provision and love. Even though His will for me might look different than I expect, I can rest in the fact that He knows what is best.

Psalm 62 is written by David. And in the midst of his own uncertainties, he expresses his trust in God. In verses 3 and 4, David provides some context surrounding the circumstances on his mind.

“How long will all of you attack a man to batter him, like a leaning wall, a tottering fence? They only plan to thrust him down from his high position. They take pleasure in falsehood. They bless with their months, but inwardly they curse” (ESV).

But the schemes of man never thwart God’s plan. The evil of this world cannot change God’s will. He is sovereign still. And He can be trusted.

The psalmist reiterates his trust in God as he writes, “For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God” (vv. 5-7 ESV).

God is the source of our salvation. He is the source of our hope. He alone is our refuge and strength. So, why do we hope in other things? Rather than obsessing over “X” and “Y,” we can rest in God because He knows what is best.

The psalmist continues, “Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us. Those of low estate are but a breath; those of high estate are a delusion; in the balances they go up; they are together lighter than a breath. Put no trust in extortion; set no vain hopes on robbery; if riches increase, set not your heart on them” (vv. 8-10 ESV).

In our seasons of waiting, it’s easy for us to misplace our hope. It’s easy for us to focus on monetary gain and worldly success. We think having “X” and “Y” will bring us the satisfaction we long for. But God alone is our refuge.

The apostle Paul writes to Timothy, “As for the rich in this present age, charge them not to be haughty, nor to set their hopes on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly provides us with everything to enjoy” (1 Tim. 6:17 ESV).

I’m not sure what this season of waiting looks like for you. I’m not sure what your circumstances look like. But God can be trusted. You should wait on Him, resting in His faithfulness.

The psalmist concludes, “Once God has spoken; twice have I heard this: that power belongs to God, and that to you, O Lord, belongs steadfast love. For you will render to a man according to his work” (vv. 11-12 ESV).

Let’s wait on God.

By Isaiah Pauley Cross Words

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

