From the Bookshelf… ‘Read Like Mad’ during March Madness

If your household is like mine, your television screens are filled with the sights and sounds of NCAA basketball each year during the month of March. Prior to the first game of the tournament, my family members and I complete our official brackets after much thought and consideration, sometimes making changes right up until tip-off of that first tournament game. What about you? Do you enjoy the nail-biting contests that go down to the buzzer? Maybe you root for those underdog teams that become the year’s Cinderella story.

NCAA.com provides some interesting facts about this much-anticipated annual tournament. You may wish to use some of these facts to test others in their knowledge of March Madness hoops:

-The first NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament was played in 1939, with eight teams.

-The NCAA tournament field grew to 16 teams in 1951, doubled to 32 in 1975 and expanded to its current size of 64 teams in 1985.

-The all-time leading scorer in the NCAA tournament, with 407 points, is Duke’s Christian Laettner.

-Only nine players have more than 300 points in March Madness.

-Notre Dame’s Austin Carr holds the NCAA tournament’s single-game scoring record with 61 points in a 1970 game against Ohio.

-Kentucky has the most NCAA tournament appearances at 57, as well as the most NCAA tournament wins at 129.

-UCLA has the most NCAA tournament championships, with 11 to their credit.

-Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has the most NCAA tournament wins, with 97 in the record books.

If you enjoy watching or playing basketball, I encourage you to visit the Library to check out all the many basketball books and resources the Library makes available for you including, but not limited to:

How to watch basketball like a genius : what game designers, economists, ballet choreographers, and theoretical astrophysicists reveal about the greatest game on Earth by Greene, Nick;

Swish!: the slam-dunking, alley-ooping, high-flying Harlem Globetrotters

by Slade, Suzanne;

The Victory Machine: the making and unmaking of the Warriors dynasty

by Strauss, Ethan Sherwood;

We will rise: a true story of tragedy and resurrection in the American heartland

by Beaven, Stephen W.;

Basketball’s greatest buzzer-beaters and other crunch-time heroics

by Storden, Thom;

Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the crazy years of the Lakers dynasty

by Pearlman, Jeff;

Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated

by Serrano, Shea.

Bossard Library welcomes you to visit the Library to check out these as well as other basketball and sports-related titles. During March, may your bookshelves be full and your bracket not busted! For more information on the services provided by Bossard Library, visit bossardlibrary.org or call 740-446-7323.

By Debbie Saunders From the Bookshelf

Debbie Saunders, MLIS, is library director for the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

