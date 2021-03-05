Meigs Health Matters… National Nutrition Month

Fun fact — March is National Nutrition Month. This is a month to focus on the importance of making more informed choices on your diet. The American Heart Association states the recommended consumption of fruits is 4 servings per day, with vegetables at 5 servings per day. These guidelines are for teens and adults, leaving children with a recommendation of 1-2 cups of fruit and 1-3 cups of veggies per day. Variety is important, as each fruit and vegetable have their own nutritional benefits. The more colorful your plate or snacks, the better.

The Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) at the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) focuses each year on providing ways for residents to “make the healthy choice the easy choice.” This year, two community gardens will be installed within the county, where fresh produce will be free to anyone in Meigs County. These gardens will improve food insecurities, allow for improved diets, and become an educational tool. They will also help improve confidence in trying new fruits and veggies, and recipes.

Incorporating fruits and veggies into your diet might seem dreadful, maybe even a little intimidating, but the Centers for Disease Control and American Heart Association provide many resources on making a healthier transition fun and exciting! If you have any questions about the community gardens, or free dietary resources, please contact me at the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626. “Every healthy nutritional choice is a choice in the right direction.” – American Society for Nutrition

Meigs Health Matters By Sara Hill

Sara Hill is the Meigs County Health Department Creating Healthy Communities Project Director.

