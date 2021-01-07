A Hunger for More: Live out the call and command

The world today desperately needs Christians to actually live out the call and command of Jesus Christ in the face of the behavior of both sides of the political aisle. If you are of the inclination that one is to “fight fire with fire”, you need to reexamine your heart as well as what you are actually commanded to do by the Lord in the Scriptures.

Assuming that a Christian’s claim is more than just a claim, and that he or she has actually been born again (John 3:3) and made new (2 Corinthians 5:17), the very specific “rules of engagement” expected of a Christian are given us in Colossians 3 where God, through His Word, the Bible, instructs us.

“If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth…. Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry. On account of these the wrath of God is coming. In these you too once walked, when you were living in them. But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth. Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator” (Colossians 3:1-2, 5-10 ESV).

We are to seek things that are above and to set our minds on them. We are to put to death earthly (or worldly) ways of handling life, problems, conflict, and so on, and are to put away anger, wrath, malice, and slander! If we were following the Lord’s leading in these things, then our world would begin to look a lot different. As it is, many who profess to be Christian are not looking very different at all from the world and are only giving ammunition to those who accuse and find fault with God’s Church.

How do we solve problems then if we aren’t to “fight fire with fire”? We are, because we God’s, to “put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness and patience, bearing with one another and, forgiving each other, as the Lord has forgiven” us. We are to “let the peace of Christ rule in (our) hearts, to which (we) were called in one body” (Colossians 3:12-13, 15a ESV).

Christians who are caught up on either side of the political landscape and are spewing hate towards others do not reflect the character and heart of Jesus our Lord. Isn’t it time for Christians to really lead the way here? Isn’t this the opportunity we need to show the world something truly different? I believe that it is. I hope that you will join me and other Christians in starting a different kind of “revolution” in our country and world.

“And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony” (Colossians 3:14 ESV).

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.

