Meigs Health Matters… What is WIC?

WIC is a nutrition education program administered locally by the Meigs County Health Department. WIC provides nutritious foods that promote good health for pregnant women, women who just had a baby, breastfeeding moms, infants and children up to age 5.
Who is Eligible for WIC?
Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have a baby less than 6 months old, and infants and children up to 5 years old are eligible to apply for WIC. Fathers are welcome to apply for WIC for their children up to age 5.
To qualify for services, you must:
· Live in Ohio
· Meet WIC income guidelines
· Have certain nutritional or health risks
What Does WIC Provide?
· Nutrition education and support
· Breastfeeding education and support
· Referral for health care
· Immunization screening and referral
· Supplemental foods such as: Cereal, Eggs, Milk, Whole-grain foods, Fruits and vegetables, & Infant formula
How Do I Apply?
Make an appointment — Call your local clinic at 740-992-0392 to schedule an appointment to meet with a WIC staff member.
See if you qualify — All it takes is a call or visit to your local WIC clinic to see if you qualify for services.
Receive a WIC Nutrition Card — If you are eligible, you will receive a WIC Nutrition Card to buy healthy foods at local WIC approved grocery stores.
What to Bring to My First Visit?
· Proof of income (three most recent pay stubs or current Medicaid card)
· Proof of address (utility or credit bill, or Ohio driver’s license)
· Proof of identity for you and any other applicants (birth certificate, driver’s license, Medicaid card, crib card or shot record)
· All family members applying for WIC services
· If pregnant, a doctor’s statement showing due date
· Children’s shot record
Sherry Eagle is the Meigs County WIC Director.