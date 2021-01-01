Meigs Health Matters… What is WIC?

WIC is a nutrition education program administered locally by the Meigs County Health Department. WIC provides nutritious foods that promote good health for pregnant women, women who just had a baby, breastfeeding moms, infants and children up to age 5.

Who is Eligible for WIC?

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have a baby less than 6 months old, and infants and children up to 5 years old are eligible to apply for WIC. Fathers are welcome to apply for WIC for their children up to age 5.

To qualify for services, you must:

· Live in Ohio

· Meet WIC income guidelines

· Have certain nutritional or health risks

What Does WIC Provide?

· Nutrition education and support

· Breastfeeding education and support

· Referral for health care

· Immunization screening and referral

· Supplemental foods such as: Cereal, Eggs, Milk, Whole-grain foods, Fruits and vegetables, & Infant formula

How Do I Apply?

Make an appointment — Call your local clinic at 740-992-0392 to schedule an appointment to meet with a WIC staff member.

See if you qualify — All it takes is a call or visit to your local WIC clinic to see if you qualify for services.

Receive a WIC Nutrition Card — If you are eligible, you will receive a WIC Nutrition Card to buy healthy foods at local WIC approved grocery stores.

What to Bring to My First Visit?

· Proof of income (three most recent pay stubs or current Medicaid card)

· Proof of address (utility or credit bill, or Ohio driver’s license)

· Proof of identity for you and any other applicants (birth certificate, driver’s license, Medicaid card, crib card or shot record)

· All family members applying for WIC services

· If pregnant, a doctor’s statement showing due date

· Children’s shot record

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_Sherry-Eagle.jpg

By Sherry Eagle Contributing columnist

Sherry Eagle is the Meigs County WIC Director.

Sherry Eagle is the Meigs County WIC Director.