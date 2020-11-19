God’s Kids Korner: Christ the King

What do you want to be when you grow up- a teacher, a policeman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a nurse? There are so many jobs from which to choose nowadays. How do we ever decide? Someone might choose a job where they think they can make a lot of money. Another might choose their career because of something they love to do or because they want to help people or because they are very good at doing something. A person could choose to follow their parents in their chosen profession. Quite often an individual starts out thinking they want to be one thing, and then they decide it isn’t right for them, so they choose another type of work. What we think we want to work at when we are young may not be what we end up doing when we are adults. Sometimes even as adults, we may change careers.

Do you think Jesus ever thought about what He was going to be when He grew up? He could have become a carpenter. His earthly father, Joseph, was a carpenter, and when Jesus was a young man, He worked with his father in his carpenter’s shop. Perhaps Jesus might have chosen to be a doctor. He certainly had a gift for healing people. He might have chosen to be a wine maker. When He turned water into wine at a wedding feast, the guests thought it was the best wine they had ever tasted. Surely Jesus could have gone into the fishing business. He once told some fishermen where to cast their nets, and they caught so many fish that their nets could not hold them all.

Those would have all been good choices for Jesus, but that was not what He was born to do. Jesus was born to wear a crown. Who wears a crown? That’s right – a king, but Jesus’ crown was not a shiny, jeweled one. No, His would be a crown of thorns. Now, a person just doesn’t just wake up one day and say, “I know what I want to be… I want to be a king.” No, a person has to be born to be a king. Jesus’ Father was God, and God sent Jesus to be born our King – to save us from our sins.

During the last days of His life on earth, Jesus was arrested and put on trial. He was asked by Pilate, “Are you the king of the Jews?” “Is that your idea, or did others talk to you about Me?” Jesus asked. “It was your people who handed You over to me. What have You done?” Pilate replied. “My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, My servants would fight to defend Me. My kingdom is from another place.” “So, You are a king then,” said Pilate. Jesus answered, “You are right in saying I am a king. In fact, for this reason I was born, and for this I came into the world.” (John 18:33-37)

This Sunday is called Christ the King Sunday. Jesus was born to be King, but we know not the kind of king that wears a golden crown and rules an earthly kingdom. His kingdom is in Heaven where He rules now and forever. We celebrate His Kingship this week.

Let’s say a prayer together. Heavenly Father, we offer praise to Jesus, our King. We choose to follow Him each day. We look forward to living with Him in heaven where He reigns as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

