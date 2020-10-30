Fit and Fun…at Bossard Library: Library to launch gym pass lending program

It is always interesting to note the reaction of out-of-town visitors to the Library when they realize the Library lends bicycles through our Book-a-Bike program.

These visitors are always impressed that the Library provides such a unique service to those in our community. Bossard Library strives to enhance the quality of life for residents by providing enriching opportunities to those we serve.

Beginning November 2, the Library will launch its new Fit and Fun Pass Lending Program, which will enable eligible library patrons to borrow a membership pass to one of three local gym facilities. Participating facilities at this time include The Root Sports and Fitness Center, Fit Culture, and The Warehouse Gym. Each of these local facilities is diverse in the many amenities offered, including 24/7 gym access, fitness classes and sports clinics, open gym time for various sports, among other amenities. I encourage community members to learn more about each of these facilities by visiting these websites: therootgallia.com, fitcultureohio.com and by viewing the Facebook pages of all three of these facilities.

Library patrons in good standing who are at least 13 years of age are eligible to borrow a Fit and Fun Pass. Participants will be required to sign lending agreements and liability waivers, and in the case of minors, parental consent forms must be completed.

Available gym passes may be borrowed at any time during the calendar month; however, these passes will expire on the last day of each month. No more than one gym pass may be borrowed on a patron’s card at any one time. Passes may only be used by the patron on whose Library card the pass is borrowed. A patron may not borrow a gym pass for the same gym facility for consecutive months, and may not borrow a gym pass more than three times per year for the same gym facility.

Patrons are permitted to place reserves on the Library’s Fit and Fun gym pass. Patrons will receive a reserve notice by their preferred method of notification, as entered in the Library’s database.

Perhaps you are seeking a way to release tension and stress. Maybe you are interested in “trying out” our local gym facilities before deciding to become a member. You, or your child, may be interested in “open play” sessions for specific age groups in basketball, volleyball, soccer, and more. If so, grab your library card and get to the Library to borrow a Fit and Fun Pass beginning Monday, November 2.

After all, in the words of Marc Brown, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card.” (Arthur’s Library Song).

For more information about programs and services, call the Library at 740-446-7323 or visit bossardlibrary.org.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_DSaunders_pic.jpg

Library to launch gym pass lending program

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is director of the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

Debbie Saunders is director of the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.