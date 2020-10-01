Cross Words: The comfort of Christ

I sit outside as I write this. My coffee steaming in the cool, crisp air. The sound of rustling leaves and chirping birds in the background. Meanwhile, a yellow jacket seems oddly interested in what I’m doing. The morning sun shines on my face. I squint, holding down the pages of my Bible against the wind. But I love it. It reminds me of who’s really in control.

Maybe you need that reminder, too. After all, this world only seems to spiral more out of control each day. More specifically, your world seems to be out of control. And it’s easy to wonder whether or not Jesus actually cares. Does He see your need? Does He understand your pain? Does He offer any comfort in spite of your suffering?

He does. Let me show you.

Jesus says, “‘Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light’” (Matt. 11:28-30 ESV).

Come. It’s an invitation. A beckoning call. Christ offers us His hand. No matter what you’re suffering through. No matter what obstacle stands in your way. No matter how many times you’ve failed. Jesus is calling you to rest.

Oh, how we try to find rest. We search everywhere. We try everything. And nothing seems to work. Nothing seeps into the crevices of our troubled souls. Nothing fully satisfies. It might make us feel better for a moment, but it doesn’t last. In fact, it only makes things worse. But that’s not the kind of rest Christ offers.

Jesus offers us His rest. He offers us His heart. And this is the comfort we need. This is the comfort we long for.

So, I’m not sure what burden lies upon your shoulders today. It might feel like a heavy yoke strapped around your neck. Dragging you along. Causing you to suffocate under its cruel demands. Making you feel as if you should just give up. Quit. Throw your hands in the air.

But Christ bids you come. His yoke is easy. His burden is light. And He reminds us of who’s really in control.

I love the words of the psalmist, who writes, “I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth. He will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The LORD is your keeper; the LORD is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The LORD will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life. The LORD will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore” (Ps. 121 ESV).

There is comfort to be found in Christ. And you have an invitation to find it. Will you come to Him today? Will you let Him wrap His arms around you?

Allow me to close with the apostle Paul. He writes, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. For as we share abundantly in Christ’s sufferings, so through Christ we share abundantly in comfort too” (2 Cor. 1:3-5 ESV).

I pray you come and find the comfort of Christ today.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Pauley.jpg

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.