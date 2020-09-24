God’s Kids Korner: ‘Water from a rock’ (Exodus 17: 1-7)

This week, we continue the story of last Friday from the Old Testament. You will remember that the Israelites were God’s chosen people and were led by Moses. They have escaped from slavery in Egypt, and God is leading them to the Promised Land. They are traveling mostly through the desert, so when they were hungry, God provided manna for them to eat every morning. It was much like dew: white and flakey and tasted like cakes made with honey. God provided for their need of food to eat.

Well, this week, they are still traveling in the desert. They needed food which God gave to them, but you can imagine they also needed water to drink. They began to grumble and complain to Moses again. “We are dying,” they said, “our children are dying, and our cattle are dying. Why did you bring us out of Egypt to die out here in the desert?”

Moses went to his tent and fell on his knees before God. “What should I do?” Moses prayed. “There is no water in the desert. The people are thirsty, and they are ready to kill me.”

God answered Moses and said to him, “Take your shepherd’s staff and walk ahead of the people. I will meet you by the rock at Mount Sinai. When you come to the rock, strike it with your staff, and water will flow from the rock. The people will have plenty of water to drink.”

Moses did exactly what God told him to do and guess what happened? He got water from a rock! Once again, God took good care of His people just like He takes good care of us today.

So, what should you and I do when we face a seemingly impossible situation? We should ask God for His help, and then trust in Him. Sometimes we may not understand the way God is leading, but we just have to trust Him and have faith in His ways. After all, who would have thought you could get water from a rock? (You can read this whole story in Exodus 17:1-7 if you want.)

Let’s pray together. Dear Father, when we face impossible situations, help us to remember that we serve a God who can rain down food from heaven and get water from a rock. Nothing is impossible for You. You love us and always take care of us. Thank You! Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

