God’s Kids Korner: When we argue – Matthew 18: 15

If you have a brothers, sisters, or friends, then you know that sometimes we have disagreements with them. That is just part of life because we will not always agree with everyone else. Do you think they had disagreements and conflicts back in Jesus’ time? Sure, they did, so Jesus spoke about how best to handle those situations. His words are good to remember when we are in the middle of an argument with someone, so it doesn’t end in an even worse manner, and we can remain friends. He said in Matthew 18:15, “If a fellow believer hurts you, go and tell him. Work it out between the two of you. If he listens, you’ve made a friend. (The Message) Then in Romans 13:10 it says, “Love does no harm to its neighbor. Therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.”

When we disagree or argue with someone, it’s hard not to want to yell at them, call them names, or even hit them. But Jesus did not call us to be His disciples to act like this by hurting them either with our words or our fists. Instead, He says we should talk to them about the situation, try to work out a solution, and then love and forgive them. That is a completely different way of looking and acting when we are mad, isn’t it? Ask God to help you remember these words the next time you and someone don’t agree. It will be a much better way of handling it than to end up becoming enemies instead of friends.

Let’s pray together. Dear Jesus, help us to always be kind, and when we do have a conflict with someone to remember what You have said about how to handle it. We don’t ever want to lose a friend because of hateful words between us. We know when You were on earth, some people were very mean to You, but You were always kind and prayed for them. Let us be able to do the same today. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

