A Hunger for More: The call of God in your life

The call of God in your life is an amazing thing. By “call of God”, I mean, of course, both the authoritative claim that your Maker (and Redeemer through Christ) has on you, but also the particular invitation from Him to know Him and consequently walk with Him in His purpose for you.

This call of God does not follow the conventional wisdom of the world. And it is not based upon the generally accepted and practiced values of our society. It is not gained by any merit within ourselves or by any deed that we can do.

It is simply given to those whose hearts are weary of following every other path but God, and realize at last that the only path to follow, indeed, the only path that leads to true life and love, is the path that God has appointed to us by calling us to believe in the Son He sent to die for us, and following Him ever after as true disciples.

“Consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God. And because of Him you are in Christ Jesus, Who became to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that, as it is written, ‘Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 1:26-31 ESV).

Jesus, the wisdom, power and love of God in bodily form, is the doorway through which we enter the calling. Not only that, He is the pathway on which we journey and the vine in which we abide. He puts an end to the illusions of calling and purpose we may have supposed for ourselves to bring us to the highest calling of all which is walking with Him and accomplishes His purpose that through us, others also may come to Him and enter into that same purpose.

His calling for you is the most fundamental part of who you are if you are truly His child. It overrides any preconceived notion of who and what you are. It cancels out the lies you may believe that have been fed to you by the world, your failures and fears. It negates any claim that any other has on you contrary to God’s claim on you. In other words, you are called to love God first, trust Him most, give Him your best, and surrender to Him your worst.

His call is right for you. You may be afraid to completely let go of things in your life to which you have previously given yourself and trusted in. You may fear where His call might take you. You may cringe when others criticize your choice to follow Jesus. But your trusting obedience to Him is never in vain and ultimately is vindicated, even if you lose everything that this world, in all its temporary glory, can offer you. The calling of God is anchored to a far greater prize than the approval of others here on earth, the comforts of this life, or the pleasures of the flesh. It links us, as we truly trust in Him, irrevocably to a forever relationship with a beautiful and perfect love that God pours out on those who belong to Him (see 1 Corinthians 6:9-20).

Will you turn to the One that Psalm 139:13-15 says made you? Will you trust in Him that the Bible declares saw your unformed substance? Will you walk with Him Whom God’s Word says wrote of all your days before they happened? Will you consider the precious value of God’s regard for you and know that the calling of God is to leave the spiritual poverty you have known and to enter into the riches of His grace?

It is a priceless gift, the calling of God to you. Will you open your hand, let go the past, and receive that gift and start the journey He calls you to? If you have wander from that path, will you not now return to Him, trusting that the One Who calls you is faithful to you?

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

(Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 24 ½ years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com.” Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.)

