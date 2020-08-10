Did you know Aug. 1-7 was Breastfeeding Awareness Week? The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) is a global network committed to the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide. This organization was formed on Feb. 14, 1991.

This year’s slogan for WABA was “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet.” The objective was to inform people about the connection between breastfeeding and the environment/climate change, anchor breastfeeding as a climate-smart decision, engage with individuals and organizations for greater impact, and galvanize action on improving the health of the planet and people through breastfeeding.

Climate change and environmental deterioration are some of the challenges faced due to food production systems and consumption patterns. The Women, Infant, and Children Program (WIC) is a nutrition education program for pregnant women, infants, and children up to the age of five. Although WIC offers formula to participants, it is in fact a breastfeeding organization. The Ohio WIC Program is devoted to helping make breastfeeding the cultural standard for infants. WIC offers education and support to help women to make educated feeding decisions while supporting the mother in her choice.

Breastfeeding is the most natural and ecological way to feed your baby. There are no risks of preservatives or contamination in breastmilk. Feeding straight from the breast reduces waste and saves energy. Using breast pumps requires extra accessories and storage products, but still is more earth-friendly than formula. Most of these products are reusable and, when you consider the waste created by formula manufacturing and packaging, feeding breastmilk generates less waste and uses fewer natural resources.

To see if you qualify for WIC, call (740) 992-0392. For any woman interested in breastfeeding, but who are not WIC eligible, call or text me at (740) 444-3449. I can help answer breastfeeding questions or concerns you may have.

By Amber Evans Contributing columnist

Amber Evans is the Meigs WIC Breastfeeding Peer Helper.

