A Hunger for More: Connect with the word of God

If I had to pinpoint any one thing that concerns me the most among those who profess to be Christian, it would be their disconnect with the Word of God. One could say that the root cause of this is the general illiteracy we have of what the Bible actually says, but if we trace it further, it would be the lack of interest we have in what the Bible says. We care not, therefore we read not. We read not, therefore we know not. And if we know not, we do not. We can’t do what we don’t know we are to do or how to do it.

Perhaps the reason we do not care for it the way we should is rooted in that we turn away from what we do not want to hear, failing to realize that in turning way from it, we break the connection of what actually gives us life and hope.

As an example of this, people who work with those who struggle with addiction find that the truth that they share with those who are struggling is often rejected. What they say may be very true, but because the truth is painful, the hearer dismisses it and strives to find others who will say what they want to hear, only to be further entangled in the coils of an addictive lifestyle.

Spiritual truths are like that. They can pierce our illusions and self-serving notions with painful accuracy, but like a scalpel performing a life-saving surgery, they cut away the destructive lies we believe in order to set us free to live fully as God intends.

It is insane to believe something simply because we like the sound of it or because it is repeatedly shouted at us (literally sometimes as well as through social media outlets). But lies become no truer because lots of people believe them.

It is essential that we turn from the subjective pronouncements hurtling upon us each day and turn to a truth so objective that it had to be handed down to us by a merciful and holy God! The Bible is a bottomless wellspring of truth because it is not a book of rules and regulations so much as it is a love letter from a righteous God in heaven commending to us His heart, His purposes, and His ways.

If you want to find your bearing in this tempest of hate mongering and fear surrounding us today and if you want to find peace in your life as you come to grips with what God actually says about who you are and what your life is really all about, you must come to His Word, the Bible. You must open your heart and ask His help in prayer to have your heart opened even as you open the Bible’s pages. You must read, hear, and trust His Words. You must consider them, let them become a part of you, and you must obey them. You obey them because the One Who speaks them, speaks them in holiness. The Bible’s words are right and pure. They are the lifeline that God sends you to know His gift of salvation, forgiveness, hope, and victory.

“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him” (Colossians 3:16-17 ESV).

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

(Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 24 ½ years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com.” Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.)

