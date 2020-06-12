From the Bookshelf… Beach Reads, Bicycles, and Backyard BBQs

While your original plans for this summer may have changed, there are still many ways to enjoy the sunny months of summer by taking advantage of the services of your local library.

Whether you plan to read while on a sandy beach or while in your own backyard, Bossard Library has a cool selection of the latest books, just waiting to be borrowed. Some of these popular titles include:

Simon the Fiddler: a novel (Jiles)

The Queen’s Secret: a novel of England’s World War II queen (Harper)

The Guest List: a novel (Foley)

Dance Away with Me: a novel (Phillips)

Summer Longing (Brenner)

Love in the Blitz: the long-lost letters of a brilliant young woman to her beloved on the front (Alexander)

28 Summers (Hilderbrand)

Fair Warning (Connelly)

In between reading chapters of your favorite book, why not enjoy a leisurely bicycle ride along the local Rails to Trails bike path? Bossard Library provides cardholders with the opportunity to borrow a bicycle through the Book-a-Bike program. Details about this program are available by contacting the Library at 740-446-7323.

Summertime is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors. Bossard Library offers a great selection of books on bicycling, fishing, camping, and hiking, as well as many other outdoor activities.

Summertime also brings with it the sights, sounds, and wonderful aromas of outdoor barbecues. Bossard Library offers you a wide selection of books on tantalizing barbecue and grilling including:

Master of the grill : foolproof recipes, top-rated gadgets, gear, & ingredients plus clever test kitchen tips & fascinating food science

Taste of Home: Grill It! : 300 Recipes and Secrets for Flame-Broiled Success

The Tex-Mex Grill and Backyard Barbacoa cookbook (Walsh)

Texas BBQ: Platefuls of Legendary Lone Star Flavor (Oxmoor House)

Smokin’ Hot in the South : New Grilling Recipes from the Winningest Woman in Barbecue (Cookston)

The Library recently launched its annual youth summer reading program, themed “Imagine Your Story” for 2020.

Children, tweens, and teens are encouraged to enjoy reading this summer and earn a special grand prize for completing the Library’s summer reading program. Visit the Library to register your child or teen for this fun program, which runs through August 10. The Library will also offer virtual story times and other virtual summer reading programs over the next several months. Updates will be posted on the Library’s Facebook page and on the website at bossardlibrary.org.

The Library has reopened to the public with current library hours of operation as follows:

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kick off your summer with a visit to Bossard Memorial Library, your source for beach reads, bicycles, barbeque, and much more.

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders, MLIS, is director of the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

