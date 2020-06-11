God’s Kids Korner: Matthew 9:35-38… Be a worker for God

In Matthew, Chapter 9, verses 35 through 38, we read, “35 Jesus traveled through all the towns and villages. He taught in their synagogues and told people the Good News about the kingdom. And he healed all kinds of diseases and sicknesses. 36 He saw the crowds of people and felt sorry for them because they were worried and helpless. They were like sheep without a shepherd. 37 Jesus said to his followers, “There are many people to harvest, but there are only a few workers to help harvest them. 38 God owns the harvest. Pray to him that he will send more workers to help gather his harvest.” Then the next verses tell about Jesus sending out His Disciples to do the same.

Do you think you can be a worker for the Kingdom as Jesus and His Disciples were? At first, you may say no, I can’t do those things listed above, but I would disagree. We all need to be God’s hands and feet in this world now. Think about all that has been going on lately. Are people sick with disease, hurting and lost, feeling worried and helpless? They sure are; it even seems now more than ever. Covid 19 has made many people very sick and some have even died. The last few weeks, we have seen people of color telling us about the hatred they have experienced just because of their race. There have been protests, and some of these protests have turned violent, some people have been hurt, and some businesses have been destroyed. I know it is scary, so what can we the adults do and what can you as children do to help these situations?

We can all pray: pray for those affected by the Coronavirus, those fighting to help those people, and those trying to find medicines or a vaccine to help. Pray for the hospital workers, the community helpers, and the essential workers that have worked tirelessly during this time. Pray that we can all help each other to stay safe and healthy.

Then we need to pray for all people – no matter what their ethnic background or the color of their skin. God loves EVERYONE the same and so should we. We can’t call each other names or hurt each other and make God happy. He created us all in His image; we all have the same wants and needs to be loved, accepted, and prosper in this life. Ask God to help you be a demonstration of that love by the way you treat others at school, church, or in everyday life. Change starts with us and believe it or not, you as children, can show us adults a lot about how to interact and love others. You are far more accepting and fair than many of us grown-ups.

Remember, do the best you can to live for God, pray for All people, and be kind to everyone. God wants us all to be workers for Him because the world needs workers now more than ever to show what it means to be a loving Christian. There are so many people hurting and scared at this time, so let us all be the beginning of showing them we care because God cares for us and them. Amen.

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Father God, this is a scary and uncertain time for all of us, so please give us Your assurance that this will be Ok. Then let us be the instruments of Your peace, love, and understanding to those who are afraid and hurting. We know even children can show what it means to really love our neighbor and be workers for Your kingdom. In Jesus name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.