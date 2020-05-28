God’s Kids Korner: Day of Pentecost

Sunday is a special day that many churches celebrate: Pentecost. Jesus had promised His Disciples that He would send someone to help them after He was gone. The Bible tells us in Acts, Chapter 2 that after Jesus died and went to be in heaven, His followers were all gathered together in one place. All of a sudden, God sent the Holy Spirit to live inside them and give them the power to teach others about Jesus.

You may not understand much about the Holy Spirit, but see if you can think of it in these ways to help. 1. Water can be in three different forms: water-liquid, ice-solid, and gas-water vapor, but it’s all still water. 2. We can fix eggs to eat in lots of ways: fried, boiled, scrambled, or poached, but it’s still an egg. God is similar in that He can also be in three forms: God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit – but all still God. You can’t see the Holy Spirit, but it’s there inside all of us to help us live good and holy lives.

Anyway, as the believers were praying on that day, God sent the Holy Spirit down upon each of them. So how did they know it was there? The Bible says the people heard it; it sounded like a mighty rushing wind coming down from heaven, and suddenly, they saw what seemed to be flaming tongues of fire that came and rested on each of their heads. It sounds very strange, I know, but that’s how God showed them what was happening.

The people also could tell that something special was happening because of the way they felt; they could feel God’s power as they each were filled with the Holy Spirit. With this came the ability to speak in languages that they didn’t know, so they could tell everyone about Jesus.

The Holy Spirit is still with us today even though we don’t hear is as the wind or see it as flaming tongues, but it is inside each of us as believers in Christ. The Holy Spirit enables us to hear Jesus as He speaks to our hearts, helping us to know what we should do. We can feel the power of His presence as He guides us through each day if we let Him. Think about this. God loved us so much that He sent a part of himself to be with us all the time, so we would never be without His presence in our lives. Amazing that He cares that much about you and me!

Let’s say a prayer: Dear Heavenly Father, thank You so much for the day of Pentecost when You sent Your spirit to be inside our hearts forever. Help us to listen and obey as You teach us through the Holy Spirit and to know we will never be alone again. This week again, we pray for all those affected by Covid19 – those who have died and their families, those who are sick, and those who are helping in any way to alleviated pain and suffering. In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.