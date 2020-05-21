God’s Kids Korner: Five-Finger Prayer (John 17: 1-26)

Jesus prayed to God a lot. In Chapter 17 of John, Jesus is once again praying to His Father in heaven. Jesus knew that His arrest, trial, and crucifixion were fast approaching, so He wanted to pray for Himself, His Disciples, and His future followers. John 17: 1a says, “After Jesus said these things, He looked toward heaven and prayed.”

We should all pray a lot too. We can pray at any time and for anything, but sometimes when I start praying I think, “What exactly should I be praying for? I’m not sure what to say.” Does that ever happen to you when you talk to God? Well, I read about the Five-Finger Prayer, and I thought it was a good way to begin our prayer life, so I wanted to share it with you too. First, I want you to put your hands in front of you as if you are praying. Then let each of your fingers remind you of what to pray for.

1. THUMB: Your thumb is closest to you, so pray for those closest to you such as your parents, brothers and sisters, relatives, and friends.

2. POINTER FINGER: Pray for those who “point” you in the right directions such as teachers, doctors, pastors, counselors, and mentors.

3. MIDDLE FINGER: This is your tallest finger, so pray for those who lead us such as our president, federal, state, and local government officials.

4. RING FINGER: This finger is the weakest of all of your fingers, so pray for those who are weak such as the sick, poor, disabled, homeless, and persecuted.

5. PINKIE: This is your smallest finger, so pray for yourself. The Bible says not to think of yourself more highly than you should, so pray for yourself last.

This method is only a beginning and a start to praying. God just wants to hear from you every day; just to know how you are doing and what you are thinking. You don’t have to use fancy words, but just talk from your heart about what’s going on in your life – good and bad. Ask Him to forgive you if you’ve messed up that day and help you do better tomorrow. Don’t forget to always thank Him for all your blessings too. He is really your very best friend and loves you more than you can know!

Let say a prayer to Him now. Father God, help us to remember to pray to You every day and remember we can talk to You about anything that is on our hearts and minds. Let us pray for others and ourselves and not forget to thank You for all You have given us. Please bless all those who are suffering in anyway because of this virus. Keep us safe and healthy. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

