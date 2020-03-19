God’s Kids Korner: When we are afraid or worried

I know this last week has had many changes for you that you may not completely understand. That is OK because we adults have also had many changes we never thought would happen, and we don’t completely understand what is going on around us either. All because of a new virus that is very contagious. Schools, churches, restaurants gyms, movies, and some stores are closed, we are supposed to stay home as much as possible, some supplies are not readily available, school work is being done at home, and many more things are very different now. We all (children and adults) are unsure, anxious, and even afraid. This is perfectly normal and nothing to be ashamed of feeling.

Did anyone in the Bible ever feel unsure, anxious, or afraid do you think? The truth is almost everyone we read about in the Bible felt this way at one time or another. Moses was unsure about leading the people out of Egypt and didn’t feel up to the task. Abraham didn’t understand God’s plan for him. King Saul chased David and wanted to kill him. Mary and Joseph sure didn’t know what God had planned for them with the birth of Jesus. The Disciples were afraid after the crucifixion and thought their lives were over. Even Jesus wanted and needed assurance from His Father God that He was on the right path. Remember in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus was praying and sweating blood. But all of these and others in the Bible put their faith and trust in God and carried on with what they knew to do.

We have to do the same thing. We must always remember God is in control of everything in this world. He has not deserted us, forgot us, or left us alone at this time with the Coronavirus. None of us know how this will all play out, but (and it’s a big but) we do know WHO will help us get through this – and get through it, we will. My mother always told me, “This too shall pass.” Lots of times, I didn’t believe her, but you know what – it eventually did pass. This problem will probably take some time to get resolved, but it will. In the meantime, we all need to do our part to stop the virus’ transmission, help each other, pray, and read our Bibles.

In fact, the Bible has many passages just for a time like this when we are all a little afraid and apprehensive of the future. For times of fear of the unknown: Isaiah 41: 10, “So do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My right hand.” For when we worry about things going wrong: Philippians 4:6, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.” If you are afraid of someone or something, Deuteronomy 31: 6, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you. He will never leave you or forsake you.” And finally, if you worry about getting things you need: Matthew 6:25, “Jesus said ‘I tell you do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more important than food, and the body more important than clothes?” Then 1 Peter 5:7 sums it all up when he tells us, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

If you are afraid, worried, or nervous about things happening right now, be sure to talk to your parents, grandparents, or a trusted friend. You each have many people that love you and only want the best for you. They will make sure you are OK. God gave you these people to take care of your needs. He will also take care of you if you ask him to do so. Remember these Bible verses and maybe you and your parents can find even more in Bible or read some Bible stories that prove just how God loves and helps his children – always.

Let’s say a prayer. Father God, this is a scary time for us, but we know that You love us and will help to calm our fears if we ask You. Help all those who are sick with this virus and bless all those people who take care of them. Help us to remember that You are always with us through whatever is going on around us. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

