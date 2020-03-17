World turns at God’s pleasure

I am always amazed at how suspicious we humans become in the face of, well, everything that comes along. Let’s examine.

Communist infiltration into churches, civic organizations and all sectors of our communities back in the ’50s and ’60s. The alien remained secretly housed at area 51 back in the 1950s. The late 1960s brought skepticism regarding whether or not man actually traveled to the moon or not. Conspiracy theorists suggest that everything we saw Neil Armstrong and his crew do on the lunar surface was staged in a Hollywood studio. And those examples don’t even scratch the surface of the skepticism we humans have displayed through the years.

It was largely publicized that Mama Cass Elliot choked on a ham sandwich leading to her untimely death in 1974. The autopsy blamed the singer’s death on heart failure and showed no food in her windpipe.

Conspiracy theories are why “so-called” reality programs and programs like Geraldo Rivera back in the 1980s proved to be so successful.

We couldn’t let Elvis rest in peace as many of us were convinced that he faked his own death. That theory lives on today in the hearts of many.

I recall old National Enquirer tabloid stories showing an incapacitated JFK being cared for at an undisclosed, secluded nursing home back in the 1970s.

Completely baseless, inaccurate and distorted images of reality is what feeds so many people, and often, many of us buy into it.

The most recent event to spawn conspiracy theories is the present-day Coronavirus pandemic. Current popular beliefs range from its threat to our national health and welfare being “blown out of proportion” to it being the second coming of the bubonic plague. A local county health commissioner assures me that the truth lies somewhere closer to the middle of the two scenarios. The important thing to remember is that we currently do not have a vaccine to combat this virus, and that is what makes it such a threat. Further, it may take up to a year for that to happen. Regardless, it is best to err on the side of caution.

I had to laugh (and believe me, I needed to laugh about something) this weekend when I heard that the coronavirus was planted by President Trump in an effort for him to control us.

Within the same hour, I heard that the virus was unleashed upon the elderly and immunologically weakened of the world by obstructionists in the Democratic party in an effort to make Republicans look bad, therefore resulting in the unseating of the Trump administration in the upcoming presidential election.

What do I believe? Glad you asked. Lean in and listen closely. I believe beyond a shadow of a doubt that God is in control. I believe that while mankind should be good to one another and to the planet that we inhabit, we don’t own it, we’re only using it, not leasing it, because we were placed here by God, and we will be here at God’s pleasure until He sees fit for us to not be here. And, yes, it will be on His terms, not ours.

I believe the coronavirus and the threat it poses are real. Further, I believe that the precautionary measures outlined by the medical community and placed forth by authorities are necessary. Let’s face it, they know more about it than we do. You think not? Then why do we scramble for a medical professional when you become ill? Good logic needs to rule here.

If an individual or group desired to unleash such a killer bug, safeguards have been put in place to prevent it. Proof of that logic is the fact that some crazed terrorist, the likes of which we have dealt with in years gone by, have not been able to carry out such an act. You and I both know that if it were possible, they would have.

Conspiracy theories are fun. They make great gossip, stellar novels and exercise our brains perhaps. However, most have little bearing on reality. Just sayin’.

Herb Day is a longtime local radio personality and singer-musician. You can email him at HEKAMedia@yahoo.com and follow his work at http://www.HerbDayVoices.com and http://www.HerbDayRadio.com.