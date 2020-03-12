God’s Kids Korner: The woman at the well

Our lesson for this week is from John 4: 1-16 about Jesus, a woman, and “living” water. One day Jesus and His Disciples were walking through a town in Samaria. It was about noon, so the Disciples decided to go into town to buy some food. Jesus was hot and tired, so He sat down beside a well to rest. A Samaritan woman came to the well to get some water, and Jesus asked her if she would give Him a drink. The woman was surprised that Jesus spoke to her because Jews did not like Samaritans and would not usually speak to them at all. She said to Him, “Why do you ask me for a drink since you are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan?”

Jesus answered and said, “If you knew who was asking you for a drink, you would ask Him for a drink, and He would give you living water.” The Samaritan woman said, “You don’t even have anything to get water in, so how can You give me living water?” Then Jesus explained, “Whoever drinks from the water from this well will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst again.”

Jesus wasn’t talking about drinking the water from this well or physical water even. He was talking about a thirst to know God. The Bible teaches us that we all have a thirst in our hearts for the living God, and that is a thirst that only Jesus can satisfy. So, when we have Jesus in our hearts, He totally satisfies our heart’s thirst for God, love, acceptance, forgiveness, and we will never thirst again for those things!

The verses go on to tell us that in the midst of this conversation with Jesus, the woman suddenly realized that Jesus was the Messiah. She left her water jug and immediately ran back into town, telling the people what had happened, so the people came from the town to see Jesus, and many believed in Him then.

Jesus transformed the Samaritan woman’s life and the lives of that town’s people. He can and does transform our lives too if we will only drink His “living water” and believe in Him.

Let say a prayer. Dear Father, we thank You for sending Jesus, the Living Water. We pray that everyone will drink of that Living Water, so that they will never thirst again. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

