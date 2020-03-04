Letter to the Editor: Reader shows support for sheriff

Dear Editor,

I would like to urge that our current sheriff, Matt Champlin, be elected to another term.

While there have been some issues with the jail, Sheriff Champlin has consistently warned of the deficiencies of our small, and rather aged facility so we should not be surprised. That a solution is in the works should correct our existing issues.

Sheriff Champlin is, in my opinion, the consummate law enforcement professional, carrying out his duties without fear or favor and steadfast in the protection of the public.

Thank you,

Ron Burling

Gallipolis