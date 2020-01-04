When you hear or read the phrase “once upon a time,” does it remind you of your favorite fairy tale or folk tale? Perhaps it reminds you of bedtime stories that were read to you or that you read to a special child in your life.

Bossard Library is pleased to announce the 2020 Adult Winter Reading Program, themed “Once Upon a Time.” For every five books borrowed from Bossard Library and read, participants will receive a prize of a notebook and pen set and two themed bookmarks or a Bossard Library book bag (while supplies last). For each of up to twenty-five books read, participants will earn a ticket for a chance to win one of six themed baskets containing items worth up to $85.00. Participants can use their earned tickets to enter in a drawing for the themed basket they hope to win. Basket themes include: My Hometown, Grill ‘Em, A Wee Bit of Scotland, Afternoon Tea at Downton Abbey, Ohio State All the Way, and From Season to Season (wreaths). Baskets and wreaths are on display at the library.

In addition to books and audiobooks borrowed from Bossard Library, eBooks and audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla are eligible under the guidelines of the program. Registration begins January 6, with the program ending on April 1.

The library is pleased to offer the latest bestsellers, as well as classics, fairy tales, folk tales, and a vast collection of books for your reading pleasure. If a book you wish to read is not in the library collection, you may request that the library purchase that title or borrow the item from another library on your behalf.

“Once upon a time” is now at Bossard Library, where adults can earn prizes for reading during the cold winter months by checking out all the library has to offer.

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

