God’s Kids Korner: Christ, our best King

Many countries throughout the world still have kings and queens. If you are their son or daughter, then you are a prince or princess and will someday possibly inherit the kingdom. The royalty have the finest of everything from the time they are born until they die. They usually want for nothing, and everyone respects and caters to their desires. It is a very pleasant life that most of us will never realize.

Today’s lesson is about a king who was born a long, long time ago, but He was different from what we think of as a king. He wasn’t born in a palace. Instead, He was born in a cattle barn with the farm animals all around. He grew up learning to be a carpenter like His earthly father. He never lived in a castle, or had fine clothes, or had servants to wait on Him. He never ruled over a country or wore a crown made of jewels.

Can you guess whom I am talking about? That’s right; it is Jesus. You know how Jesus was born in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph, grew up, and then began His ministry here on earth. He went around telling people the Good News that God loved them and wanted them to be kind and good. You probably also know that the people turned against Him and hung Him on a cross. But if you remember, Jesus arose three days later and went to heaven to be with His heavenly father, God. Jesus died and rose again to save us from our sins, and now He’s preparing our place in heaven.

Jesus was and is a king but a special kind of king. He is the King of Kings, and His kingdom is not here on earth. His kingdom is in heaven where we all will go when we die if we love Him. We are very lucky that He loved us so much that He was willing to go through all He did for our sakes. He rules over all the universe today and forever. This Sunday, we remember that as we celebrate “Christ, the King Sunday.” Let’s never forget that Jesus will always be the best kind of king possible: the King and Lord of our lives. We can crown Him every day by loving Him and our friends and trying to do what is right. Jesus, we crown you our King!

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Jesus, thank You for being the very best kind of king there could be. You love us more than we can ever realize and help us every day to be the best person we can. Let us always make You our king for all eternity. In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

