God’s Kids Korner: Jesus talks about the future

If you read Luke 21: 5-19, you might become concerned about what Jesus says the future will be like, but before you get too scared about it, let me explain. Jesus and His Disciples were walking away from the Temple when the Disciples started talking about what a magnificent building it was. (And it was very ornate, beautiful, and huge.) Jesus though told them that the time would come when it would be destroyed – not one stone would be left on another. Well, of course, the Disciples want to know when this would happen and what would be the signs to watch for.

Jesus then tells them to be careful and not be fooled because in the future many people will come using my name and saying they are the Messiah, but they aren’t. There will be wars, riots, earthquakes, sicknesses, famines, and many bad things happening around the world. All very scary, right? Many of those things are happening right now in these times, but they have also been happening for many, many years previously. Some people claim that the end of the world is going to happen very soon. Was that what Jesus was saying back then? In my opinion, I don’t think so.

If we just think about the negative things happening in the world around us, we will play right into what Satan wants us to be – SCARED. Then we cannot enjoy the present and show love to those around us and do good. Jesus promises no matter what is going, He will never leave us, so we don’t have to worry about these things. These events are all “rumblings” of the Second Coming, and we should be aware, but we can’t let them paralyze us from doing what we know we should do. Even Jesus doesn’t know when the end of the world will come He says. The only one who really knows that is God Himself. Jesus wants us to be aware and prepared but not be so distracted that we lose our real focus: living for Him.

So don’t be scared, worried, distracted by things you hear on the news or what you hear people talking about happening. God is still in control and will always be in control. He promises to protect us, so we must just keep on keeping on with what we know we should do to live a good Christian life. God knows what He is doing and has a great plan for each of us as the Bible tells us. We are His children, and He will always take care of all of us.

Let’s say our prayer. God sometimes when we think about all the bad things happening around the world, we get scared. But we know that is not what You want for us. You want us to be happy and live a life You would be proud of by loving and helping others. Please help us to remember that we are under Your protection because You love us and want only good for us. You are in control and will do what is best for us always. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

