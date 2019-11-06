One of those people

This is the most wonderful time of year. It officially begins at one-minute past midnight on November first. Every year it is like clockwork, as I put away the pumpkins and gourdes, I turn my attention to pine tree and twinkle lights.

Throughout the years friends and family members like to point out the holiday that comes towards the end of November. Occasionally folks like to be direct and just state that I am rushing the year away. While a brave few enjoy heated debates about what is acceptable regarding timing of decorating. When is it too soon for Christmas?

The last six months of the year are my favorite. I enjoy late summer as I prepare for the upcoming school year, the bustle of finding the perfect two pocket magenta folder, or the box of pre-sharpened pencils that have the green number two on them. Shortly after the school term begins, I focus on the seasons ahead.

The arrival of Labor Day is the official beginning of the removal of summer décor and the placing of all things pumpkin. The smell of nutmeg, cinnamon and pumpkin spice fills the house. Not to be outdone, the witches, ghost and goblins also make an appearance. The next eight weeks are filled with fall delights, planning the yearly outfits to pass out candy, and enjoying the leaves changing colors and the warm breeze being replaced with a cool chill with a sneak peek on what is to come.

Then on November first, all things fall are replaced with red and green. The smell of pumpkin spice is replaced with pine and sugar cookies. The transformation from fall to Holiday takes hours to complete. With the changing of the season the home takes on a different feeling. When the trees go up and hundreds of tiny lights flicker on, my mind is a peace.

I know there are folks scratching the heads, here it is half way through the article and I still have not address “Turkey Day.” Growing up Thanksgiving was about sharing food with family and friends. There was never any go to must have decorations.

Aunt Mary brought her pies, Aunt Sara made all the fixings, my mother made her famous ham and of course Grandma Edith made the Turkey. The only guarantee was that there was food and a lot of it. So here we are decades later, and I like to have all my Christmas Decoration up and visible for the grand feast.

Some may be judging me and mumble under their breath, but that’s ok with me. I can eat turkey and mashed potatoes just as easing staring at a Christmas tree as I can at a pumpkin. Thanksgiving is about family and giving thanks and in our family, we do that, even if the family is just thankful that I turned off the Christmas music for the day.

By Tonya McKown Contributing Columnist

Reach this writer at tonya_mckown@yahoo.com.

