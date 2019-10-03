Foremost we should consider what God thinks

“Life Chain” is a local event slated in Pomeroy for Oct. 6. It involves a coordinated emphasis across the United States advocating that life, particularly for babies in the womb (also for the elderly), should be protected.

What stance should people of the church take on the issue of protecting babies in the womb? If people of the church are to take the correct stand, they need to stand on the firmest ethical viewpoint possible. After all, we of the church have the profoundest of responsibilities to always align ourselves with the highest ideals. If we do not do so, we give society reason to lose its moral moorings.

Undoubtedly, the people of the church should foremost consider what God thinks concerning the life of babies in the womb. It is utterly unconscionable for the church to not identify with God’s viewpoint. This is true because of the claim God has on us according to the Cross of Christ: “But be you transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.”

In other words, God expects that we maintain and promote a Bible-based world-view. If the people of the church are to position ourselves with God to achieve the highest ethical perspective, then we must be willing to consider this issue in the light of what God’s Word has to say about it. So, what is it?

First, what God thinks, according to His Word, is that He regards an unborn child in the womb of a mother as a person about whom He deeply cares. This consideration and understanding about God’s mindset is clear in Psalms 139.

What this Psalm says is that God is aware of where we are regardless of where we are. There is no place that a person can escape the presence of God, even while forming inside a mother’s womb. This means that a person’s personhood is known to God from the get-go.

Second, according to the Bible, the life of an unborn child in the womb of a mother is the handiwork of God. The Psalmist acknowledged, “For you have covered me in my mother’s womb.” In other words, it is God who knits together the unborn child. Accordingly, God records each body part of the unborn child, and is very much aware and involved in the growth process of the unborn child. He said, “My substance was not hid from you, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought…”

The ethical ideal to embrace has to be that the life of an unborn child in the womb of a mother is most worthy of preservation.

Furthermore, the Bible reveals a certain tenderness God has toward the unborn child. The Psalmist exults in the fact that he was fearfully and wonderfully made by God. And, within that context, he adds, “How precious also are you thoughts unto me, O God. How great is the sum of them.”

What is the value of knowing that God looks favorably upon a person even when that person is being formed as an unborn child in the womb of their mother? What is the value of knowing that God loves us even before we are born? Such understanding should touch us to the depths of our souls, our compassion, and our thinking.

These brief considerations from the Word of God gives us foremost understanding what is God’s mindset toward the life of a child in the womb of a mother. If we truly respect God, our attitude and actions will run concurrent with Him. Also, in the outcome, Godly wisdom and spiritual solutions find application to the adverse circumstances people fall into. Redemption and restoration are possible for a world wrangling and reeling with confusion about a bitter alternative too often directed toward precious, unborn children.

Branch https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Branch-Ron.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.