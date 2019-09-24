A relationship is like a seesaw.

Two people, very different hopping on the boards. Each one in control of their side of the play. It teeters back and forth balanced by the middle ground. The two people involved have to learn the motions of it. How to lift the other up and how to help each other fall. Gently giving, and reacting to the others motions. Careful to watch and react respectfully.

When you find that someone, who both challenges you and calms your soul at the same time; that is often times the opposite of you yet somehow seems to complete you; take the ride. Learn how to appreciate each other’s emotions and views. Always willing to keep the seesaw in motion. Balance comes from understanding, appreciation, loyalty ,and giving. Remembering that life is a give and give, not a give and take. If one or the other does not participate in these roles, the seesaw will not move properly. One person will be elevated whereas the other will remain on the ground, unable to enjoy the full sufficiency of the relationship.

Be careful to never ground your partner and certainly not for extended periods of time because sooner or later they will grow very tired of waiting for you to compensate them and they will retire from the play.

No one wants to end a relationship that is healthy, it is only when it is unevenly balanced. So be sure to appreciate the other, and remember its all a game of seesaw.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_7.2-Jones-2.jpg

By Letha Jones Contributing columnist

Letha Jones is a certified Life Coach who can be reached at 304-266-1185 or at www.onlythebestyou.com.

Letha Jones is a certified Life Coach who can be reached at 304-266-1185 or at www.onlythebestyou.com.