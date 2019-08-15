God’s Kids Korner: Sign of the times… Luke 12: 49-56

You may have noticed that it seems like these days everyone is arguing about something or other. Sometimes, these arguments even get out of hand to the point of people getting hurt. Disagreeing or having our own opinions is not wrong, but how we handle those different ideas can be if we take it to the extreme.

Things were like this in the Bible sometimes too. Jesus says in our Scripture for this week that He came and knew He was going to cause people to disagree about who He was and what He was doing. But Jesus also knew He had a destiny to fulfill for His Father God. Like today, Jesus caused even families to argue with each other about their different ideas of who He was.

When someone disagrees with us about something, we can calmly state what we believe, but we never have to turn it into an argument or fight. We just need to listen to them, ask them to listen to us, and then either come to an agreement or agree to disagree. And that doesn’t mean we can’t still be friends with them either! Friends don’t always have to have the same opinion on things to stay friends.

But we can pray about the situation and ask God to help us be good examples of what we believe. The best way to convince anyone of our position is to demonstrate what we believe by the way we live our lives. It isn’t our job to “save” anyone else. Salvation is God’s job where the Holy Spirit convicts someone to accept Christ into their heart. Our job is to live the Christian life to the best of our ability through love. That always means trying to do the right thing in the right way at the right time. God can help us do that if we ask Him.

Let’s say a prayer for this week. Dear Father God, help us to be good examples to our friends and always do what You would have us to do. Thank You for sending Jesus as our best example of how to live in love. Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

